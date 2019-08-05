Australia’s Steve Smith may have set the stage on fire with his twin tons in the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston but he wasn’t the only batsman who etched his name in the record books during the match.

England opener Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the final day’s play on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who scored a gritty 133 in the first innings to help England take the lead, perished for just 11 in the second innings. But the left-hander’s brief stay at the crease was enough for him to join an exclusive list of cricketers who have batted on all five days of a Test.

Here’s the complete list:

Player Innings Team Opponents Venue Year
ML Jaisimha 20*, 74 India Australia Kolkata 1960
Geoff Boycott 107, 80* England Australia Nottingham 1977
Kim Hughes 117, 84 Australia England Lord's 1980
Allan Lamb 23, 110 England West Indies Lord's 1984
Ravi Shastri 111, 7* India England Kolkata 1984
Adrian Griffith 114, 18 West Indies New Zealand Hamilton 1999
Andrew Flintoff 70, 51 England India Mohali 2006
Alviro Petersen 156, 39 South Africa New Zealand Wellington 2012
Cheteshwar Pujara 52, 22 India Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017
Rory Burns 133, 11 England Australia Birmingham 2019
(With inputs from AFP)