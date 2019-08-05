The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee has got the green light from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s legal team to appoint the next coach of the men’s senior side by mid-August, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai said on Monday.

Besides the country’s first World Cup-wining skipper Dev, the newly appointed CAC comprises former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former Indian women’s team captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

Regarding the conduct of the BCCI elections on October 22, Rai said that 26 state associations are fully Lodha compliant and have appointed their electoral officers for the state unit polls.

The CoA met in the capital to discuss a host of issues ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on August 8, and screening the conflict of interest declaration form;s of the CAC members topped its agenda.

“We have checked the declaration form. It is fine. All clear,” Rai said when asked if the CAC has got the mandate to appoint the next chief coach.

He added: “CAC’s decision will be final and the meeting [interview] with the shortlisted candidates will happen in the middle of August followed by the appointment. Their terms of reference is already there.”

On the election front, Rai seemed confident that his team has made significant progress.

“We will be going to consult with the amicus. A total of 26 states can have their elections and four more are fully compliant but yet to appoint the electoral officer. Obviously, those who will be compliant will only be allowed to vote in the BCCI elections,” Rai said.

The current support staff comprising incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the ongoing West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

The trio of Dev, Gaekwad and Shantha, then called an ad-hoc committee, had appointed WV Raman as the women’s team coach in December last year.