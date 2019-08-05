Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Monday named 34 probables for a training camp ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers against Oman.

The Indian team was last month handed a comparatively easy draw for the World Cup second round of Asian qualifiers, being clubbed with Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group E.

India will start their campaign against Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 5. On September 10, India will travel to play their toughest match in the qualifiers, against Asian champions Qatar.

40 Asian countries were divided into eight groups of five teams each in the draw held at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. All the teams in each group will play home-and-away round-robin matches starting from September 5.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals.

The probable 34 for the World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rowllin Borges

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.