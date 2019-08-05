Dale Steyn, one of the great fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket in a bid to extend his longevity in the shorter forms of the game.

The 36-year-old left behind a glittering legacy with 439 wickets from 93 Tests, the highest tally by a South African. Steyn had gone past Shaun Pollock’s record earlier in the year and looked good for more. However, he suffered another injury blow that ruled him out of the World Cup. Without him, South Africa limped out of the competition, failing to reach the semi-finals.

Steyn has the most wickets by a bowler on Asian soil and has the best strike-rate by a bowler with over 200 wickets to his name. The pace ace was one of the pivotal figures behind Graeme Smith’s South Africa reaching the top of the Test rankings.

He picked up 31 wickets in Australia and also recorded his highest score (31). Once considered a visiting team’s nightmare, Steyn played a crucial part in South Africa’s Test series wins Down Under in 2008 and 2012. Not too many non-Asian bowlers have had a good run in the subcontinent. Whether it was a slow wicket in Galle or a dusty track in Ahmedabad, Steyn was peerless. Among pacers, Steyn is the fifth in the all-time standings.

Here are some of the key numbers from his remarkable career:

The lowest strike-rate of any bowler with more than 200 Test wickets



More Test wickets than any other South African cricketer



Top of the ICC MRF Tyres Test bowling rankings for 263 weeks



Most wickets taken by fast bowlers in test match history:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 575 - James Anderson

🇦🇺 563 - Glenn McGrath

🌴 519 - Courtney Walsh

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 444 - Stuart Broad

🇿🇦 439 - Dale Steyn



Most test wickets taken by visiting pacer in Asian soil:-

92 - DALE STEYN



92 - DALE STEYN

77 - Courtney Walsh

72 - Glenn McGrath

71 - Malcolm Marshall

68 - Richard Hadlee

Most times named in ICC Test team of the year:-

8 - DALE STEYN



8 - DALE STEYN

7 - Kumar Sangakkara

6 - AB de Villiers

5 - Alastair Cook, Jacques Kallis

🏏 Tests: 93



🏏 Tests: 93



🎯 Wickets: 439

🔝 Best: 7/51

📈 Average: 22.95

💯 Strike Rate: 42.3

5⃣ Five-fors: 26

🔟Ten-fors: 5



Most times topping ICC test rankings as on 31st Dec every year in 21st Century

Warne - 1

Warne - 1

Philander - 1

Anderson - 1

Rabada - 1

Ashwin - 2

McGrath - 3

Muralitharan - 4

Dale Steyn - 5



Dale Steyn - 5

G.O.A.T

Only four bowlers hold the unique distinction of dismissing Steve Smith for a duck in Tests

Chris Tremlett



Chris Tremlett

Dale Steyn

Zulfiqar Babar

Keshav Maharaj



Of the above only Dale Steyn dismissed him for a golden duck.

Muttiah Muralitharan

Dale Steyn

Rangana Herath

Shakib Al Hasan



are the only four bowlers to pick 5-fers against 9 or more different nations in Tests



are the only four bowlers to pick 5-fers against 9 or more different nations in Tests

And Steyn is the only pacer in that list

Dale Steyn Picked 696 Wickets In Intl Cricket



Top Order (1-3) = 242

Middle Order (4-7) = 252

Lower Oder (8-11) = 202



His Most Dismissals 👇



Hafeez - 15

Clarke - 10

Harbhajan - 10

Guptill - 9

Dhoni - 8

Hussey - 8

Sehwag - 8

D Ramdin - 8

Dale Steyn's best test bowling figures against each country:-

🔵 v AUS - 5/67



🔵 v AUS - 5/67

🔵 v BAN - 5/63

🔵 v ENG - 5/51

🔵 v IND - 7/51

🔵 v NZ - 6/49

🔵 v PAK - 6/8

🔵 v SL - 5/54

🔵 v WI - 6/34

🔵 v ZIM - 5/46



🔵 v ZIM - 5/46

Only pacer to take 5-for against all test nations (exclude IRE and AFG).