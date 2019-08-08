UP Yoddha registered their second tie of the year, holding Tamil Thalaivas to a 28-28 draw in Pro Kabaddi League in Patna on Wednesday.

In the second match of the day, Haryana Steelers defeated home team Patna Pirates 35-28 to take home full points from the game.

In first game, UP Yoddha enjoyed a five-point advantage over Tamil Thalaivas at half-time, leading 16-11.

But Tamil Thalaivas’ raiders bounced back after the change of ends and put pressure on UP Yoddha’s defence.

The Thalaivas came out superior in the second half winning it 17-12 and secured a tie.

Haryana nullified a stellar performance from Pardeep Narwal to win in dominant fashion against Patna.

Vikash Kandola led the way for Haryana with a Super 10 while the right corner and cover duo of Ravi Kumar and Sunil combined for eight tackle points.

Haryana led 17-9 at the half-time break and returned to inflict an all-out on Patna. The lead stretched to 13 points and from there on, Patna played catch up.

Even an all-out on Haryana late in the game did not help Patna as they lost the game with a nine-point difference.