Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has been hit with a two month international ban over his dismissal in last month’s Copa America final, South America’s football governing body announced.

The 22-year-old Manchester City striker scored in the 3-1 victory over Peru that gave hosts Brazil a ninth victory in the continental showpiece, but was given his marching orders 20 minutes from time for a second booking.

He protested bitterly before eventually leaving the field in tears, making obscene hand gestures, angrily kicking a water bottle and almost knocking over the VAR booth.

“The player is suspended for official matches and friendlies with his national team during this period,” said CONMEBOL in a statement late on Wednesday.

Jesus was also fined $30,000 and given seven days to appeal, while the Brazilian federation was hit with a $15,000 penalty for its players’ behaviour.

Jesus had been a livewire in the first half against Peru, with an outrageous drag-back creating space so he could cross for Everton to open the scoring.

With almost the last kick of the half, he restored Brazil’s lead following Peru captain Paolo Guerrero’s equaliser from the spot.

But he was left distraught after picking up a second booking for a late challenge on Peru’s Christian Cueva.

It means he will miss two friendlies in the United States next month against Colombia and Peru.

But he will be available in March when World Cup 2022 qualifying begins.