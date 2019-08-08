India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand on Thursday requested the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help her get a visa so that she can participate in a couple of races in Europe in her bid to qualify for the World Athletics Championships.

Dutee, who recently became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World University Games, is slated to run 100m dash in two IAAF-approved races – one in Ireland on August 13 and another in Germany on August 19. But she is yet to get her visa.

“Want to participate in @iaaforg tournaments in Ireland & Germany on 13 and 19 Aug rsptvly. My Visa formalities have not been completed due to some reasons. Request

@DrSJaishankar & @MEAIndia to intervene at the earliest and help me participate in the race,” the 23-year-old sprinter tweeted.

Sources, however, said that Dutee had applied for the visa last week and she had planned to depart from India on Friday.

“She had wanted to run in Europe to qualify for the World Championships later this year and even for the Olympics but funding was the issue. Nobody was coming out to fund her. Finally, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar came up to finance this two-week trip to Europe,” a source said.

“So she applied for the visa mid last week and she is waiting for the visa now. There is still time though so hoping that she will get the visa in the next few days to be able to run the races,” the source added.

Dutee is currently a student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The World Championships qualifying timing is 11.24 seconds and 2020 Olympic Games cut-off is 11.15. She ran her personal best and national record time of 11.26 seconds in Doha in April during the Asian Championships.

Dutee signs up with PUMA

Global sports company PUMA on Thursday announced the signing of India’s fastest woman athlete Dutee Chand for her first association with a reputed brand.

Dutee joins an impressive list of world-class PUMA athletes, including sprint legend Usain Bolt.

The 23-year-old national record holder 100m sprinter will be equipped with custom-made performance gear to support her efforts to better her performances.

Last month, she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World University Games by winning the women’s 100m dash in Napoli, Italy by clocking 11.32 seconds. She holds the national record of 11.26 seconds.

“This is my very first exclusive brand association and I am thrilled that it is with a company that has worked with legendary athletes like Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive,” said Dutee.

“It is great to see PUMA encourage athletes across sporting fields and I am humbled by their trust in me to represent the brand in India. This means a lot to me and I am excited about my association with PUMA.”

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director PUMA India, said, “Dutee’s success is a result of a sheer display of her exceptional athletic capabilities and power on the track. Having rewritten the history of Indian sports in her explosive style, she represents everything we are as a brand.

“This partnership further reinforces our commitment to the sports ecosystem in India and we believe she will have a big influence in shaping the future of Track and Field in the country. We look forward to working with Dutee and being a part of her journey,” he concluded.