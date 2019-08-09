Hashim Amla, the only South African to score a triple Test match century, on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, just days after fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was quitting Tests.

Amla, 36, said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats.

He followed record-breaking fast bowler Steyn who on Monday said he was retiring from Test cricket, although he remains available for international white-ball cricket.

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla overcame a shaky start in international cricket, during which his technique was criticised, to become one of South Africa’s all-time leading batsmen.

He hit 55 centuries in a 15-year international career, including South Africa’s highest Test score of 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012.

Amla scored 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.

He also made 1,277 runs in 44 Twenty20 internationals at an average of 33.60.

He hit 28 centuries in Tests and 27 in one-day internationals. His Test tally included four double centuries.

Amla’s retirement was met with appreciation for what was a fantastic career:

🔝 The most ODI hundreds by a South African

💯💯💯 The only Test triple hundred by a South African

🔟 One of 10 players to top the @MRFWorldwide Test & ODI Batting Rankings simultaneously

⚡ The fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, and 7000 ODI runs



Thank you, @amlahash 👏 pic.twitter.com/JrkZWbp1PU — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019

One of the greats of the modern era. Congratulations, Hashim Amla on a fantastic career, wish you the best in retirement @amlahash ! pic.twitter.com/sgNvCVazBh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2019

Our former Sher and a world-class opener, Hashim Amla, calls it quits on international cricket. He was truly invincible at his peak and more than that, a humble human being. 👏



Wish you all the success, Mighty Hash! 🙌



📸: @IPL#SaddaPunjab @amlahash pic.twitter.com/tKphynrXe2 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 8, 2019

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and… https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90’s... well done..respect..🏏👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

A brother , guide and a well wisher to every one in proteas dressing room will be missed.Jazakallah for all the help and love @amlahash let allah bless you for everything you intend to do in future #Legend — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) August 8, 2019

Congratulations on ur Great international career @amlahash 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , U r a Gem 💎, A Star ⭐️ & Wil be remember as Great Human always , Thanks for all the Entertainment , U r one of my Mentor in my career #Respect for U , Best wishes 🤲🏼 Stay Blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 8, 2019

First time I played against @amlahash was in u-19 World Cup in New Zealand.showed the glimpse of his class by playing an outstanding inning against us,surely he finished his international career by being one of the greats of South African cricket.Happy #retirement brother #amla — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 8, 2019

There arent enough words to describe your contributions... to the team.. to me... and to the country as a whole!



A person we could always look to for advice and wisdom.



You truly brought a whole nation together... Thank you for everything @amlahash #Legend #SilentWarrior 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/qd8mNR4OD8 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 8, 2019

I see hash has decided to declare for good.mentally strong and great all round batsman. Congrats on a wonderful career # 👏👏 @amlahash — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 8, 2019

It was such a pleasure watching @amlahash with his magic wand.

Congrats 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 and so long.#whataplayer #themightyHash #HashimAmla — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 8, 2019

.@amlahash what a career you've had champion! Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit. Class act🙌🏏#hashimamla — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2019

The Mighty Hash retires. Brought class and dignity to cricket. And one of the best we could hope to see. The world speaks so well of you and looks up to you. Go well, champion @amlahash — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2019

Expected Average uses ball-tracking data—therefore considering bowling quality & the difficulty of conditions—to evaluate how an average player would fare if he faced those deliveries. By this measure Hashim Amla is clearly a modern Test & ODI great. #AmlaRetires pic.twitter.com/vI8mLKVEH3 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla retires from all forms of international cricket! An era of South African cricket has ended with this - ABD, Steyn and Hash. Gutted! — Manya (@CSKian716) August 8, 2019

Fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000 ODI runs. #ThankYouAmla — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 8, 2019

Wow. Never a quiet moment in SA #cricket these days. Hashim Amla, who indicated at the World Cup that he was quite keen to continue, has now retired from all international cricket. So South Africa's Test team to India will have a new coaching staff, no Steyn, no Amla. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla has retired from international cricket. Although I think if you look he might still be batting in that Test against England at the Oval that started in 2012 — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) August 8, 2019

First, a painful one from Steyn. Then, a Kiwik heartbreak from Baz. And now, the only bitter news this Amla can ever give. This August, Cricket lost its august company. 💔😞 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 8, 2019

South Africa Test cricketer ( by number)

295 - Hashim Amla

296 - AB de Villiers

297 - Dale Steyn

These 3 legends made their Test debut in the space of 2 weeks in 2004...ruled Test cricket for over a decade and now have retired...end of an era!! pic.twitter.com/CTyomnZ2Ea — JSK (@imjsk27) August 8, 2019

Congratulations on a brilliant career Hashim Amla



A match winner for South Africa for so long



Amazing to think your international career started with so many writing you off because of unconventional technique



You proved all wrong in brilliant style — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) August 8, 2019

Wow two modern greats of the game have now retired first Dale Steyn and now Hashim Amla. Throughly enjoyed what they were able to do on the field. Going to take me some time to get use to the new @OfficialCSA team! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla, what grace, with the bat and without. He dignified our game in every way and was every inch a colossus of his times. With Steyn gone too, South Africa have lost the final links to their greatest era in Test cricket — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 8, 2019

(With AFP inputs)