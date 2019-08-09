Hashim Amla, the only South African to score a triple century in Test match, on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, just days after fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was quitting Tests.
Amla, 36, said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats.
Amla scored 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.
He also made 1,277 runs in 44 Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 33.60.
Here’s a look at the numbers that made him a truly special player: