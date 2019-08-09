Mohun Bagan on Thursday promised to bear the expenses of re-erecting rival club East Bengal’s centenary gate, which was purportedly vandalised by the green-and-maroon supporters.

A video went viral on Twitter showing some persons in green-and-maroon jersey vandalising the East Bengal overhead gate under broad daylight.

Mohun Bagan fans vent their ire and frustration by pulling down East Bengal flags and banners on Thursday. Is this the football culture that Calcuttans are so proud of? It also shows the society that we’re representing — Hatred, disrespect and anger. #MBvEB #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/RpYCWzjJlS — Mohamed Aminul Islam (@mdamins) August 8, 2019

“We condemn this nasty and unethical behaviour in the strongest of words. We have sent a letter to Kalyan Majumder, General Secretary of East Bengal and have requested them to re-erect the gate, the cost of the same will be borne by us,” Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan strongly condemns the unethical behaviour of some supporters who have brought down the overhead gate which was erected by East Bengal Club to commemorate their centenary celebration.



The club lodged a formal police complain requesting investigation on the same. pic.twitter.com/uFTEsw3RIR — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) August 8, 2019

Mohun Bagan have also lodged a complaint in Maidan Police Station to take appropriate action.

“We appeal to supporters of both clubs to maintain mutual respect and harmony so that the image of both clubs and of football is not tarnished,” it added.

The red-and-gold gate was erected by East Bengal to commemorate their centenary celebrations.

East Bengal’s Foundation Day, which kicked off the celebrations, was attended by a host of celebrities including Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.