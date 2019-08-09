Sri Lanka on Friday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal to the 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, ending a six-month exile for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

The 29-year-old was dropped after a poor series against Australia and missed the South African tour of Sri Lanka which the home side won 2-0. The selectors have also picked all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who missed the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka also recalled Akila Dananjaya who had been suspended from international cricket over a suspect bowling action. He returns after remodelling his action.

The four players who can keep wickets in the Sri Lankan Test squad to play New Zealand from 14 Aug.. #WorldTestChampionship

- Niroshan Dickwella

- Dinesh Chandimal

- Kusal Perera

- Kusal Mendis#SLvNZ #NZvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 9, 2019

The first Test against New Zealand starts on Wednesday at Galle. No squad has been named yet for the second Test starting August 22 in Colombo.

New Zealand will also play T20s on August 31, September 2 and September 6 during their tour.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

(with AFP inputs)