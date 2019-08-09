Indian captain Virat Kohli reflected on how dangerous start-stop matches can be after the first One-Day International against West Indies on Thursday was called off due to rain.

The series-opener was first reduced to 43-over-a-side and then 34-over-a-side but was eventually abandoned after a second rain interruption. West Indies scored 54 for one in 13 overs before the match was called off.

“It’s probably the worst thing in cricket, the start-stop game. The more stops you have, the more you have to be careful about injuries on the field,” Kohli said after the match.

Asked about the challenges of playing in the Caribbean, Kohli said while “some pitches offer good pace and bounce, others could be on the slower side and you need to be patient.”

“A few of the pitches in the Caribbean can really test you. The team that adapts well and plays better percentage cricket will benefit. Both teams will look to do that in the coming days,” he added.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said he was pleased with the way his openers assessed the conditions on Thursday, despite Chris Gayle getting dismissed for four run off 31 balls.

“Obviously a disappointing day with the weather. Our openers assessed the conditions really well, some balls were stopping and coming on a tacky pitch. They needed to spend some time in the middle,” said Holder. “Hopefully the weather stays good and we get to play some cricket. But we need to stay consistent and if we can get that, it can bring in good habits for people.”

The second ODI will be played in Port of Spain on Sunday. India had won the T20 International series 3-0 prior to the three-match ODI rubber.

[With inputs from PTI]