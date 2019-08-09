Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday underwent knee surgery in Amsterdam which effectively rules him out of the better part of the country’s domestic season which starts later this month.

The 32-year-old left-hander had a niggling knee problem since the last season and will require at least six weeks of intense rehabilitation for recovery.

“Mr Suresh Raina went through a surgery for his knee where he has been facing discomfort for the past few months. The surgery was successful and it will require him four to six weeks of rehab for recovery,” Raina’s Dutch surgeon Dr H Van der Hoeven was quoted as saying.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at Leeds.