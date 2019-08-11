India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the ATP Montreal Masters on Saturday after going down in straight sets in the semi-finals of the men’s doubles event in Montreal.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 to the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in a hard-fought contest.

Haase and Koolhof will now face the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the title clash.

The Indo-Canadian pair had earlier got a walkover in their quarter-final clash against France’s Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.