Indian captain Virat Kohli ended a run of 10 matches without a century Sunday, setting the platform for his team’s 59-run (DLS) victory over the West Indies in a rain-hit second One-Day International at Queen’s Park Oval.
Kohli went a long way towards justifying his decision to bat first with a typically assertive innings of 120 off 125 deliveries, with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred as India totalled 279 for seven.
He received excellent support from Shreyas Iyer who contributed 71 and featured in a 125-run fourth-wicket stand with Kohli at the Queen’s Park Oval.
During his innings, Kohli also went past Sourav Ganguly’s tally of ODI runs and is behind only Sachin Tendulkar among Indians (eighth overall).
Here’s a selection of the tweets in appreciation of Kohli’s 42nd ODI century: