India produced a solid batting effort to comfortably beat Bangladesh by six wickets and lift the U-19 tri-series title in Hove on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive 262-run target, India U-19 rode on half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (50), Divyansh Saxena (55), skipper Priyam Garg (73) and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel (59 not out) to reach home with consummate ease, scoring 264 for four in 48.4 overs.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan picked up two wickets giving away 55 runs.

Earlier opting to bat, Mahmudul Hasan Joy anchored the Bangladesh innings with a knock of 109 runs off 134 balls, which was studded with nine hits to the fence and one six to power his team to a competitive 261 all out in 50 overs.

Mahmudul shared 65 runs with opener Parvez Hossain Emon (60) before adding 64 runs with Shamim Hossain (32).

Openers Tanzid Hasan (26) was the other batsman to reach double figures as rest of Bangladesh’s batting line-up failed miserably.

For India, Kartik Tyagi (2/49) and Sushant Mishra (2/33) picked up two wickets apiece, while Ravi Bishnoi (1/50) and Shubhang Hegde (1/42) claimed one each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh U-19 261 all out in 50 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 109, Parvez Hossain Emon 60; Sushant Mishra 2/33) lost to India U-19 264 for 4 in 48.4 overs (Priyam Garg 73, Dhruv Jurel 59 not out; Rakibul Hasan 2/55).