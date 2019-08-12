Virat Kohli doesn’t want captaincy to come in the way of enjoying his cricket and the India skipper says that’s the reason why he can often be seen shaking a leg on field.

Kohli was recently seen dancing to Caribbean tunes, along with Chris Gayle and a groundsman, during the rain break in the first One-Day International against the West Indies.

“I am in a good headspace so whenever I hear music, I feel like dancing,” Kohli told Yuzvendra Chahal after the second ODI in a video posted by bccitv.

“I just want to enjoy myself on the field. Doesn’t matter if I am the captain or not, I don’t want to get into a typical mould that I have to stand in a particular manner. God has given us such a wonderful life and opportunity to play for the country, so I think it is important to enjoy these small moments.”

Kohli scored a 125-ball 120 to set up India’s 59-run win over West Indies in the second ODI and the India skipper said he was tired midway due to the challenging conditions at Queen’s Park Oval.

“It was challenging today as it rained in the day time, so it was hot and humid. Honestly, I was tired when I reached the score of 65, but the situation demanded me to work hard for the team,” Kohli said.

“It was important for me to stay at the crease. As a team, we try that one of our top three batsmen goes on to play a big knock. Shikhar and Rohit have done that for us in the past, but today they couldn’t score so it was important one should go on to play a big innings.”

After scoring a superb ton, the India skipper also pulled off a one-handed catch to dismiss opener Evin Lewis. “I have this mindset that I always want to work hard for my team, if there is an important catch or run out, I want to do it all,” he said.

“So, I think all players need to have that discipline that you can give your 100 per cent on the field, or else you can’t do justice to your team. I do everything possible so that I can contribute to the team in everything.

“I have changed my lifestyle, training and diet in such a way that I am able to contribute in any way possible for the team even in tough weather conditions. It all helps on such days when the conditions are tough.”