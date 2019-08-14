Title favourites India lifted the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series after defeating hosts England by 36 runs in the finals.

Opting to bat first, India posted 180/7 in their allotted 20 overs in the summit clash which was played at Blackfinch in England on Tuesday.

India defeat England by 36 runs in the final to clinch Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/IaaNv6Jyvv — BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2019

Middle-order batsman RG Sante top-scored with a quick-fire 53 off 34 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes.

Opener KD Phanase (36), Vikrant Keni (29) and S Mahendran (33) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

India then returned to restrict England to 144/9 to lift the trophy.

Phanase and S Goyal picked up two wickets each as England lost wickets at regular intervals.

BCCI took to twitter to congratulate the achievement of the team which was coached by former Mumbai coach Sulakshan Kulkarni.