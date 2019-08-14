Cricket South Africa on Wednesday said Dale Steyn is not ‘medically ready’ to be named in the T20 International squad to face India, clarifying a day after the veteran fast bowler was left surprised at his exclusion.

“He is not yet medically ready and our information makes that very clear,” said Cricket South Africa’s Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

Van Zyl also stated that Vernon Philander and Theunis de Bruyn are expected to be fit in time for the three-Test series against India in October.

“Both are on track, but they will have to play one match before the tour to prove that they are fully fit,” said Van Zyl.

On Tuesday, Steyn, who recently retired from Test cricket after an illustrious career, was left surprised after not finding his name in the T20 squad.

In a Twitter conversation with a local journalist, the 36-year-old informed that he had made himself available to the CSA but the board may have his number.

“I did.. Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff,” the pace great had written.

The scribe said, “The new selectors are obviously saving you for the ‘big’ games. (Who are the new selectors?).”

The pacer replied: “Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not (sic).”