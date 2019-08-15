Defending champions Mohun Bagan’s winless run continued as Stanley struck in the final minute of the regulation time to help Calcutta Customs salvage a 1-1 draw in the CFL Premier Division A on Wednesday.

Stanley scored from an Amit Chakraborty cross in the dying minutes of the game as both teams got one point each.

Mohun Bagan had lost 0-3 in their CFL opener to last runners-up Peerless SC.

The Mariners got off to a fine start in front of a packed home crowd when Fran Gonzalez struck in the 21st minute.

Mohun Bagan were reduced to 10 players in the 60th minute when Lalchhawnkima was sent off following his foul on Philip.

Customs were also down to 10 players with Debayan Saha getting a second yellow card in the 84th minute.