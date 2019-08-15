Captain Virat Kohli said the blow to his right thumb during India’s successful run chase against the West Indies in the third One-Day International in Port of Spain has not resulted in a fracture and he “should be good” to play in the first Test starting on August 22.

In the 27th over of India’s run chase, Kohli was hit on the right thumb by a Kemar Roach bouncer. The Indian captain was seen to be having some pain but after being attended to by the physio, he continued batting to lead India to a series-clinching six-wicket win.

“I don’t think it’s a fracture otherwise I wouldn’t have continued (batting). It’s just a split of the nail,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

Asked about the condition of his thumb at the post-match press conference, he said: “Luckily, it’s not broken. When I got hit I thought it was worse than what it turned out to be. But it’s not broken so I should be good for the first Test.”

Kohli hit 114 from 99 balls, his 43rd ODI century and second of the series after the 120 in the second match here, which guided India to a 59-run win under D/L method.

India won the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The first Test between the two sides begins on August 22 at North Sound.