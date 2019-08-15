West Indies’ third one-dayer against India appeared to be the last international match for Chris Gayle but the ‘Universe Boss’ has suggested after the game that he has not yet retired.

Gayle played the third ODI, which India won by six wickets under D/L method, on Wednesday with a special ‘301’ jersey – indicating the number of ODIs he has featured in throughout his career, a record for any cricketer from the West Indies.

The Jamaican, who made 72 off 41 balls, was applauded by the Indian players as he walked off after being dismissed in the 12th over of West Indies innings. He raised his bat, helmet perched on top of it, and the crowd continued to cheer, wondering if it was the last time they would see him bat.

But after the game, Gayle dismissed suggestions that this was his farewell game.

“I didn’t announce anything...any retirement,” he said in a short video posted by Cricket West Indies, when asked whether he has retired from ODI cricket or not.

Asked if he will still be around, he said, “Yeah, until further notice.”

Gayle had earlier announced that the ICC World Cup in the United Kingdom would be his last international assignment, before revealing a change of plans towards the end of the marquee tournament.

During the World Cup, he said he wanted to play the ODIs and Tests in the home series against India, possibly setting up a farewell Test at his hometown Kingston. However, Gayle was not selected for the two-match Test series, which made it likelier that he might have played his last international match in the third ODI against India on Wednesday.

At the a post-match press conference, West Indies captain Jason Holder said, “To my knowledge he hasn’t retired from international cricket.”

“But today was an example of his career. The knock he played was outstanding. He got us off to a really good start. He was entertaining, he showed presence, and that’s just what people have come to expect of Chris Gayle over the years.