With the Board of Control for Cricket in India having invited fresh applications for the Indian team support staff, that includes positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach, the team could see some new faces in the dressing room.

While the incumbent Ravi Shastri is set to retain his position as head coach despite strong competition from six other candidates, a new batting coach or fielding coach may come on board, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

There are 12 candidates are in fray for the post of batting coach and former national selector Vikram Rathour has emerged as a favourite among the lot, the report stated. The list includes senior coaches Pravin Amre and Lalchand Rajput that also has two foreigners - England’s Jonathan Trott and Sri Lankan Thilan Samaraweera.

It is learned the MSK Prasad-selection panel is looking out for an Indian candidate and this has tilted things in Rathour’s favour, given his experience of working in the domestic circuit and as a national selector.

“The only thing CAC needs to consider is that the individual should be an Indian, who understands our language and precepts,” a source was quoted as saying.

A call is also set to be taken on the fielding coach with the incumbent R Sridhar set to take on Jonty Rhodes and Abhay Sharma.

Meanwhile, Bharat Arun could retain his place as bowling coach with Darren Gough, Venkatesh Prasad, Clint Mckay among the few other candidates to have applied for the post.

“If anyone has done an excellent job with a national team’s bowling attack in recent years, it is Bharat Arun. Look at the transformation the Indian team has gone through. India’s pace attack is the best in the world. Young spinners enjoy great confidence. They were the backbone of India’s fight over the last two years,” another source told the paper.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad will decide the new support staff. The Indian selection committee could also be involved in the interview process for other positions.

Selected candidates:

Batting coach: Vikram Rathour, Sanjay Bangar, Jonathan Trott, Thilan Samaraweera, Lalchand Rajput, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Amol Mazumdar, Arun Kumar, Mark Ramprakash, Shib Sundar Das, John Lewis, Mithun Manas, Praveen Amre.

Bowling coach: Venkatesh Prasad, Bharat Arun, Clint McKay, Dodda Ganesh, Darren Gough, Subroto Banerjee, Paras Mhambrey, Sunil Joshi, Amit Bhandari.

Fielding coach: Abhay Sharma, R Sridhar and Jonty Rhodes.