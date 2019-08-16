The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former captain Kapil Dev, began the process to choose India’s next men’s coach on Friday with former all-rounder Robin Singh appearing first for the interview.

Singh, a former Mumbai Indians coach, appeared before the three-member panel, which also comprises Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

The CAC will announce the selected candidate later this evening.

Six names – incumbent Ravi Shastri, Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons – have been shortlisted for the high-profile position.

Singh was followed by Rajput, who was the team’s manager when it won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

The CAC members, on arrival, side-stepped questions on whether Shastri is a clear favourite to retain the job.

Shastri, who got a 45-day extension after the end of his tenure following the World Cup in England, has been publicly backed by captain Virat Kohli.