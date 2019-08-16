It’s been an eventful few days for Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s been nominated for the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year again, there was outrage over his no-show in a Juventus pre-season friendly in Seoul. A fan traveled all the way to Sweden to confront him for not playing in the South Korean capital. Ronaldo’s lawyers are trying to push a lawsuit by a Nevada woman who alleges that he raped her, out of court and into a private settlement.

Ronaldo though found fresh reasons to dominate gossips on social media again when his advertisement of a South Asian shopping app named Shoppee went viral.

Watch Ronaldo score his latest victory in our new TV commercial in celebration of Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day! 😱Comment below and let us know what's your favourite scene and tag a fan! 😂#ShopeeSGxRonaldo #ShopeeSG99 #Shopee99SuperShoppingDay pic.twitter.com/SzkDMhM7bU — Shopee Singapore (@ShopeeSG) August 16, 2019

In the advertisement Ronaldo is seen scoring a goal and performing his trademark celebration in front of a crowd that show no reaction to his heroics.

As a surprised Ronaldo looks around to what has gone wrong, the stands are turn orange in a matter of flash and Ronaldo is shown a card that sports the logo of the shopping app.

He then opens the app on his mobile to see his own kit turn orange before breaking into a comical dance.

The fans of the Juventus star have been left surprised by the kind of theatrics Ronaldo has performed in the ad, leading to many astonishing reactions on Twitter. Here are a few.

Someone needs to tell me how much they paid Ronaldo to do this ad pic.twitter.com/Ea15sku1eb — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 16, 2019

#OnThisDay in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for shopee. The rest is goyang shopee https://t.co/HLmYkfagG7 — デライ (@D_Shiryu13) August 16, 2019

At first I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna have Ronaldo do the Shopee baby shark thing right?’ But then he did and I completely lost it😂😂😂 https://t.co/4WS4ZovNuM — Saiful Aimran (@SaifulAimran) August 16, 2019