India’s Anirban Lahiri stayed in sight of a good finish while even holding a share of the lead for a short period in the second round of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio.

Towards the afternoon, two mistakes gave him a bogey each and he fell back to even par for the day, and at four-under 138 he is tied eighth, but four shots behind the leader, Kevin Dougherty (66), who held the 36-hole lead at 134 (-8).

With the cut coming in at one-over 143, Lahiri was in the upper rows of the leaderboard, while Shubhankar Sharma exited early with a 79, after 75 in the first round.

Lahiri, who was four-under 67 for the first day called it disappointing and felt that he left at least two or three shots out there.

Lahiri birdied third and seventh, but dropped a shot on sixth in between. On the back nine, he birdied 12th and at that stage at six-under he even held a share of the lead for a very brief while. Then he bogeyed 13th and 17th for an even par 71.

He said, “I drove awful on front nine, the driver misbehaved a little bit. I was out of position on Par-5s. Those are the holes you need to make birdies on. If you get a good drive away and get the long irons right, the Par-5s are reachable.”

Lahiri added: “I was way out of position on sixth (Par-5) and bogeyed it. That hurt the momentum. I played really good on the back nine. I was disappointed coming back. I missed a six-footer on 17, a five-footer on 16, a 10-footer on 15 and a 12-footer on 14. That’s four inside 15 feet and two inside eight feet.”

Brandon Hagy sits alone in second, one stroke back after a final-hole birdie for a 4-under 67. Third at 6-under 136 is Brendon Todd, who shot a 7-under 64, the low round of the day.

Overnight co-leaders Viktor Hovland, tied fourth at 137 (-5) and Cameron Percy, tied eighth at 138 (-4), struggled in the afternoon conditions with rounds of 73 and 74, respectively.

Dougherty, a 28-year-old from Murrieta, California, began on the 10th hole and notched three birdies on his opening nine, at Nos. 12, 16 and 18, before adding a fourth birdie at No. 4.

When his sand-wedge from 117 yards settled less than two feet from the cup on his final hole, he tapped in for birdie and a bogey-free, 5-under 66.

The 36-hole cut came at 1-over 143 with 75 professionals advancing to the weekend.