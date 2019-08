Top seed Yash Fadte of Goa scored a clinical 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 win over Shivamraaj Gulati of Chandigarh to advance to the Boy’s U-19 quarter-finals of the Western Slam (Junior) in Mumbai on Saturday.

The game was played at the Bombay Gymkhana Squash Courts on Saturday.

It was a day of upsets in the Boy’s U-19 category as unseeded Neel Joshi of Maharashtra defeated his higher-ranked state-mate Deepak Mandal by 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 margin to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Advait Adik who is seeded in the [9/16] bracket managed to get past a tired Vivaan Jaikishan with ease, winning 11-9, 11-5, 11-2 on his way to the quarters.

While top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar eased past Araash Mehta in the Men’s Open, second seed Abhishek Pradhan had quite a fight on his hands as he rallied from 1-2 down to beat unseeded Ravi Dixit 12-10, 11-13, 9-11, 11-1,11-5.

Yash Fadte and Rahul Baitha also secured easy victories and are in the hunt for dual titles.

Boys U-19 (Pre-quarters): Yash Fadte [1] bt Shivamraaj Gulati [9/16] 11-4, 11-4, 11-7; Advait Adik [9/16] bt Vivaan Jaikishan [5/8] 11-9, 11-5, 11-2; Prithvi Singh [5/8] bt Tarun Mammen [9/16] 11-1, 11-1, 11-2; Suraj Chand [3/4] bt Shlok Makhija [9/16] 11-8, 11-4, 11-4; Neel Joshi bt Deepak Mandal [9/16] 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 Mens Open (Round of 32) Mahesh Mangaonkar [1] bt Araash Mehta [17/32] 11-4, 11-7, 11 -3; Abhishek Pradhan [2] bt Ravi Dixit 12-10, 11-13, 9-11, 11 -1, 11-5; Yash Fadte [5/8] bt Tizil Saini 11-2, 11-7, 11-3 ; Abhinav Sinha [5/8] bt Rahul Vasishtha 11-2, 11-5, 10-12, 11- 7; Naveen Jangra [9/16] bt Abhinav Thyagarajan 11-4, 11-8, 15 -13; Aishwary Singh [9/16] bt Shanay Dharod 11-3, 11-3, 11-3; Abhishek Agarwal [3/4] bt Kunal Singh [17/32] 11-7, 11-6, 11- 6; Rahul Baitha [9/16] bt Shaan Dalal 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6.