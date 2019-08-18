The Indian women’s hockey team continued its unbeaten run in the Olympic test event as Gurjit Kaur’s late equaliser held Australia to a 2-2 draw in Tokyo on Saturday.

India, who opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory against Japan, had a tough start to the match. They were down early after Kaitlin Nobbs gave Australia the early lead.

Australia continued to attack but goalkeeper Savita kept India in the game with a string of fine saves as they trailed by 0-1 following the end of the first half.

As the third quarter began, Vandana equalised for India during the 36th minute but their joy was short lived as Australia retained their one-goal lead after Grace Stewart got on the scoresheet.

However, Gurjit Kaur who scored a brace against Japan in the opening match, struck late on in the game to salvage a draw for India and keep their unbeaten run intact.