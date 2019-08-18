Australia batting ace Steve Smith was ruled out of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s after being hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday.

Smith was hit on the neck region by Archer on day four but he returned to bat later, before being dismissed for 92. But he did not take the field when England batted on day four.

Marnus Labuschagne has thus become the first ever concussion substitute used in the game. The International Cricket Council rules state that the substitute should be a like-for-like replacement of the player not taking any further part in the game. An application to play a substitute should be sent within 36 hours.

Labuschagne is a top-order batsman and a part-time spinner.

Cricket Australia's statement

After being hit on the head, Smith walked off the field but made a brave comeback but was dismissed for 92, missing out on being the first player on getting four consecutive hundred plus scores in the Ashes.

Smith did not walk out on the field on day five either. A Cricket Australia statement read that Smith’s condition “deteriorated” from Saturday. With the third Test at Headingley just three days away, CA hinted at Smith missing out on that match with not enough time to recover completely.