The second day of the Duleep Trophy opener between India Blue and India Green was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to wet ground conditions owing to heavy overnight showers in Bengaluru.

Play was called off at 2 pm IST.

India Green had reduced India Blue to 112/6 in 49 overs on a truncated opening day on Saturday.

Bengal speedster Ishan Porel (3/26) took three wickets including the prized one of his former India U-19 teammate Shubman Gill as India Blue found the going tough against India Green’s disciplined bowling display.

A total of 49 overs were bowled after India Green captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field as play started mid-way into the second session.

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad struck 30 off 63 balls (3X4s, 2X6s) before he was bowled by Tanveer Ul-Haq (2/36).

Maharashtra’s seasoned campaigner Ankit Bawne (21 batting off 103 balls) held India Blue’s innings together on Saturday as wickets kept on tumbling from the other end.

Brief Scores (At end of day 2): India Blue 1st innings 112/6 in 49 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 batting; Ishan Porel 3/26) vs India Green.