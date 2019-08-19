Badminton World Championships Live: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth kick off campaign on day 1
Follow live scores and updates from day one of the 2019 Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Live updates
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 21-17, 21-16
Sai was once again guilty of lowering his guard and that allowed Ho-Shue to win a few quick points. He may be inexperienced but he has the shots to trouble the top players. Sai finally wraps up the match on the second match points.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 21-17, 18-10
A flurry from cross court smashes from the back hand side ensure that Sai has now won seven of the eight points after restart. Now the real challenge for the Indian is not to allow his opponent to come back in this match.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 21-17, 11-9
Sai hasn’t looked in control in this match so far, something he was expected to do against a player ranked 47 places below him. But he has managed to keep his nose ahead by executing a few quality strokes when under pressure.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 21-17
Sai uses his experience to wrap up the opening game in 18 minutes. But Ho-Shue has shown that he is no pushover and Sai cannot lower his guard in the second game.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 18-15
Sai lowered the guard a bit, trying to play some tight shots and made unforced errors. That allowed Ho-Shue to get back in the game and the Canadian has used his powerful smashes and ability to rush to the net well to close the gap to just three points with eight consecutive points. Sai finally breaks that spell with a good challenge.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 17-7
Sai strings together a series of 9 consecutive points to take complete control of the first game.
B Sai Praneeth vs Jason Ho-Shue 11-7
Sai clearly struggled with control during the initial exchanges. But he seems to be finding his rhythm now as he takes a four point lead at the mid game interval.
Sai Praneeth, the 2017 Singapore Open champion, will kick off his campaign against Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the opening round. This is the first time the two players will be facing off.
Time for Sai Praneeth to take court now after Wang Tzu Wei defeats Rosario Maddaloni 21-6, 21-16 in just 34 minutes in the men’s singles first round match.
A winning start for India in the World Championship as J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram ease through to the second round with a straight games win over Gautemala’s Diana Soto and Nikte Sotomayor.
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates from day one of the 2019 Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Indian athletes will be competing in five matches on the opening day of the event.
In men’s singles, Sameer Verma will be in action against Loh Kean Yew. This will be an interesting match and will pose a tough challenge for the Indian tenth seed.
Top ranked Indian Kidambi Srikanth will square-off against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland while16th seed B Sai Praneeth taking on Jason Anthony Ho-Shue. Rounding up India’s challenge on day one will be HS Prannoy as he faces Eetu Heino.
In women’s doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram will face Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor.