Men’s singles players B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy were far from their best but did enough to register victories on the opening day of the BWF World Championship in Basel, Switzerland to advance to the second round.

Sai Praneeth was erratic through out the 39-minute encounter against Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Sue but managed to win in straight games 21-17, 21-16 on Monday. Later, Prannoy put behind a first game reversal to defeat Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-10 to avoid a major scare against the player ranked No 93 in the world.

Also advancing to the next round was Indian women’s doubles combination of Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghana as the world No 41 combination defeated Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor of Guatemala 21-10, 21-18 in the opening round.

After Meghana and Poorvisha gave the Indian contingent a winning start, Sai Praneeth oscillated between playing some delectable strokes to making a flurry of unforced errors against the energetic Ho-Sue.

The Indian, who turned 27 earlier this month, clinched nine straight points to race to a 17-7 lead in the first game before a lapse in concentration allowed the Canadian to stage a fight back. Ho-Sue used his big smashes to good effect to close the gap within two points before Sai Praneeth broke the streak with a good challenge on the baseline. He then used his experience to wrap up the game.

The second game was a much closer affair in the first half but the Indian managed to take a two point lead at the mid-game interval. From here on, he used the cross courts smashes to Ho-Sue’s backhand to good effect to win seven out of the next eight points to open up a big lead and ease into the second round.

He will now face the winner of the match between Korea’s Lee Dong Keun and Daniel Fan.

Later in the day, Prannoy couldn’t find any rhythm in the opening game and was clearly chasing shadows once he conceded six straight points from a 5-3 lead to go behind 5-9. He never recovered from that position to concede the advantage to Heino.

But the change of ends also resulted in change of fortunes as the world No 30 then dominated the proceedings for the next two games to clinch the match in just under an hour. He will now face the winner of the match between former world champion Lin Dan and Vietnam’s Tien Minh Nguyen.

Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma will kick off their campaign later in the day while women’s singles stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have a bye in the opening round.