Heavy overnight rain washed out the entire third day’s play in the Duleep Trophy opener between India Blue and India Green in Bengaluru on Monday.

The rain resulted in a wet outfield and the conditions didn’t improve through the day, forcing the officials to call off play without a ball being bowled for the second straight day.

The second day’s proceedings on Sunday had been washed out due to wet ground conditions.

With only 49 overs having been bowled so far and no innings completed, the match is headed for a stalemate.

India Green had reduced India Blue to 112/6 in 49 overs on a truncated opening day on Saturday.

Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel took three wickets, including the prized one of his former India Under-19 teammate Shubman Gill, as India Blue found the going tough against India Green’s disciplined bowling display.

India Green captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field as play started mid-way into the second session. The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad struck 30 off 63 balls before he was bowled by Tanveer Ul-Haq (2/36).

Brief scores (at end of day 3):

India Blue 1st innings 112/6 in 49 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 batting; Ishan Porel 3/26) vs India Green.