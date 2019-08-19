Indian Esow Alben bagged two medals at the World Junior Track Championship to help India register its best-ever performance at a global cycling event.

India won a gold, silver, and bronze each to finish sixth in the medals tally. Germany, New Zealand, and Greece claimed the top three places respectively.

The trio of Esow, Ronaldo Singh and Rojit Singh scripted history by grabbing a gold in the men’s sprint event.

Esow then secured a silver medal-winning performance in the individual sprint event. The 18-year-old also won the bronze in the men’s individual keirin event.