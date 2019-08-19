Manish Pandey has been named India A captain for the first three one-dayers against the touring South Africa A, while Shreyas Iyer will lead in the last two matches of the series beginning August 29 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rising talent Shubman Gill is there in both Pandey’s and Iyer’s teams and so are Vijay Shankar, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Nitish Rana.

Ishan Kishan was picked as wicketkeeper in the team led by Pandey, while Sanju Samson will do the glove work under Iyer’s captaincy.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is part of the team for the first three matches.

The matches will be played at The Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram on August 29, 31 and September 2, 4 and 8.

The All-India senior selection committee picked the teams in Mumbai on Monday.

Squad for first three one-dayers:

Manish Pandey (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana.

Squad for final two one-dayers:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.