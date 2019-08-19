India’s junior women boxers clinched 12 medals, including four gold, at the third Nation’s Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.

The team won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals and claimed the runners-up trophy.

Tamanna (48kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg) Priyanka (66kg) notched up the gold medals.

Tamanna was adjudged Best Foreign Boxer. She blanked Russia’s Alena Tremasova 5-0 in the final, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement.

Manipur’s Ambeshori and Haryana’s Dahiya continued their fine runs from the Black Forest Cup in June to secure hard-fought 3-2 wins over Sweden’s Duna Sipel and Ukraine’s Kristina Kartavtseva respectively.

Haryana’s Priyanka secured a commanding 5-0 win over Russia’s Olga Petrashko.

In 50kg, Karnataka’s Anju Devi settled for a silver along with Maharashtra’s Simran Verma (52kg), Haryana’s Manshi Dalal (75kg) and Punjab’s Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (80kg).

Goa’s Aashreya Naik (63kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (70kg) and Alfiya Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg) picked up bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

Over 160 boxers from 20 countries participated in this tournament, for which India sent a 13-member squad.