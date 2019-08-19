Daniil Medvedev cracked the top five in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career on Monday after claiming his maiden Masters crown.

The 23-year-old became the first Russian player in history to win a Masters title, ousting David Goffin in the Cincinatti Open finals on Sunday. The Russian is now fifth in the rankings released Monday and led by Novak Djokovic who he beat in Saturday’s semi finals in Ohio.

However, it was David Goffin who made the most notable jump in the top 20 advancing four places to 15th.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils has maintained his title as France’s top player going up two spots to 13th. Kei Nishikori dropped two places and finds himself at seventh while Roberto Bautista Agut made his top 10 debut having reached the Cincinatti quarter-finals.

Juan Martin del Potro suffered setbacks as he dropped four places and out of the US Open after a devastating run of injuries. The Argentine refractured his knee cap during the Queen’s Club Championship in June.

ATP rankings as of August 19:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,685 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,925

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4,195 (+3)

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,005

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,005 (-2)

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,455 (-1)

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575 (+1)

Osaka holds still on top

Naomi Osaka held on to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday despite injury and elimination from the Cincinnati Masters.

The Japanese lost to 20th placed Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals on Sunday due to a knee injury. Her participation at the US Open is still uncertain.

Madison Keys jumped eight spots and is ranked 10th after she won Cincinnati on Sunday.

Also on the rise in an otherwise unchanged top 10 is Elina Svitolina who moved up two spots to fifth, a career high for Ukrainian.

Sloane Stephens was robbed of her 10th spot in the rankings and sits at 11th after her defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in Cincinatti’s third round.

Meanwhile, Kiki Bertens took two steps back to 7th place and Johanna Konta was demoted to 16th.

WTA rankings as of August 19:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,606 pts

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501

3. Karolína Plíšková (CZE) 6,315

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,743

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,492 (+2)

6. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 4,485

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325 (-2)

8. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,320

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3,267 (+8)