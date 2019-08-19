Fifa announced the nominations for the 2019 Puskas Award on Monday with goals from Lionel Messi and Zlatan Inbrahimovic featuring in the list.

The Puskas Award, is an annual prize for best goal scored in football games across the globe. The timeline for the 2019 award is from July 16, 2018 to July 19, 2019.

The ten goals were shortlisted by Fifa and external football experts.

Messi’s chipped goal against Real Betis in La Liga last season that drew many admirers made the list so did Ibrahimovic’s goal for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC. The former Sweden star has already won the award in 2013.

The winner will now be decided through online public voting with the winner being announced on September 1.

Here are all the goals nominated for the prestigious award