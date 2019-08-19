India’s top woman singles player Ankita Raina has been pitted against Belgian ninth seed Ysaline Bonaventure while Ramkumar Ramanathan finds Filippo Baldi as his first round opponent in the men’s singles qualifying event.

Ankita, ranked 194, is placed below the Belgian (114) but had beaten her in 2014 in Koksijde on clay courts.

Ramkumar is ranked 177 compared to 145 of his Italian opponent.

Sumit Nagal, who had made himself unavailable for the Davis Cup citing an injury, has entered the draw and will open his campaign against Japanese 26th seed Tatsuma Ito.