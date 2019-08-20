Cricketer S Sreesanth’s ban for alleged spot-fixing will end next August, the Board of Control for Cricket in India Ombudsman DK Jain has ordered.

The BCCI slapped a life ban on Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for allegedly spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League.

On August 7, Jain said that the two-time World Cup-winner’s suspension will be amended to seven years and he will be allowed to play next year.

DK Jain said: “I am of the view that banning Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial cricket or from associating with any activities of BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of 7 years with effect from September 13, 2013. The date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice.”

Two years ago, Sreesanth had tried to engineer a move to another country in a bid to play but BCCI had opposed it.

Sreesanth has maintained that all allegations levied on him are false. The Kerala pacer has played in 27 Tests, 53 One-day Internationals and 10 T20 Internationals, picking up 169 wickets. He last played for India back in 2011.