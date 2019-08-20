Priyam Garg will captain the India U-23 team in the home series against Bangladesh U-23, beginning on September 19 in Raipur. All the five games of the series will be played in Raipur.

Garg had captained the India U-19 squad in the recently held youth ODI series in the UK. Yashasvi Jaiswal too was part of the U-19 squad.

The squad also includes Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar who were part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in IPL 2019. Bengal’s U-23 captain Ritwik Roy Choudhary, considered a handy all-rounder, has also been included.

The selectors picked the squad after considering the performances of the U-19 series in the UK and CK Nayudu Trophy.

Squad

Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, BR Sharath (wicketkeeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.