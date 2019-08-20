The rain-marred Duleep Trophy opener in Bengaluru between India Blue and India Green ended in a draw on Tuesday after three days straight were washed out.

The match ended without even the first innings being completed, and both teams got a point each.

Only 49 overs were bowled in the entire match. On a truncated opening day, India Green had reduced India Blue to 112 for six.

The highly-rated young Bengal right-arm paceman Ishan Porel took 3 for 26 including the prized scalp of his former India U-19 teammate and Blue captain Shubman Gill (6).

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored with 30 before he was bowled by left-arm pacer Tanveer Ul-Haq (2/36).

India Red play India Blue in the next match beginning on August 23 at Alur.

Brief match score:

India Blue 1st innings 112/6 in 49 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 not out, Ishan Porel 3/26) drew with India Green. (Match drawn, first innings unfinished) Points: India Blue: 1; India Green: 1.