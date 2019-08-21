The Indian hockey team avenged their round robin league-stage loss by defeating New Zealand 5-0 to win the Olympic Test Event held in Tokyo at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (7’) set the ball rolling before Shamsher Singh (18’), Nilakanta Sharma (22’), Gursahibjit Singh (26’) and Mandeep Singh (27’) scored for India.

India and New Zealand began the match on a cautious note by turning over the ball in the midfield region. India won a Penalty Corner in the seventh minute, but couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity. However, captain Harmanpreet Singh didn’t miss out on a Penalty Corner when it was re-awarded to India. Harmanpreet executed a perfect drag-flick to give India the lead.

The Indian team continued to hold possession and put tremendous pressure on the New Zealand defense as they ended the first quarter at 1-0.

India didn’t let the momentum shift as Shamsher Singh scored India’s second goal through a Penalty Corner in the 18th minute. New Zealand managed to make only two circle entries in the second quarter as the Indian team scored three more goals.

Nilakanta Sharma found the back of the net in the 22nd minute before Gursahibjit Singh and Mandeep Singh scored in quick succession. Vivek Prasad intercepted the ball brilliantly to assist a goal for Gursahibjit and Mandeep converted a Penalty Corner just before the half-time whistle. India completely dominated the match with the scoreline reading 5-0.

After an action-packed first half, the intensity dropped from both the sides. New Zealand tried to make a few inroads in the third quarter. They took a shot in the 37th minute which went wide of the post and Jarmanpreet Singh saved a penalty corner in the next minute. India and New Zealand played out a goalless quarter as the former held the lead at 5-0.

The Indian team ensured that they stayed in the lead in the last quarter. They didn’t allow New Zealand to break through their defense throughout the match. India’s attacking approach in the match paid off as they walked off the pitch as winners of the competition.