England will make a break from tradition by staging the opening Test of their 2020 home season at The Oval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board released the international fixtures for next season on Wednesday, with a packed programme featuring visits by the West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Ireland.

The Oval, the south London headquarters of Surrey, usually hosts the last Test of an English season but in 2020 it will launch the programme instead.

After The Oval, England will face the West Indies in Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s. England will also play three Tests against Pakistan, at Lord’s, Old Trafford and Trent Bridge.

Both the West Indies and Pakistan series will be part of the World Test Championship.

In one-day cricket World Cup-winners England will face Australia and Ireland in three-match series, with the last game against the latter ending the England calendar at The Oval on September 15.

Meanwhile, England’s preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup will continue with six short-form matches split between Australia and Pakistan.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, announcing the schedule, said: “The ICC World Test Championship will add significance and context to the Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

“England’s ODI contests against Australia and Ireland will see the world champions return to home soil with big crowds expected at all venues. With further interest in T20 cricket, the six-matches against Australia and the world No 1 side Pakistan will offer a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia during the autumn of 2020.”

England Men’s Cricket Team Home Schedule 2020

Against West Indies:

1st Test – Jun 04-08, The Oval

2nd Test – Jun 12-16, Edgbaston

3rd Test – Jun 25-29, Lord’s

Against Australia:

1st T20I – Jul 3, Riverside

2nd T20I – Jul 5, Old Trafford

3rd T20I – Jul 7, Headingley

1st ODI – Jul 11, Lord’s

2nd ODI – Jul 14, Southampton

3rd ODI – Jul 16, Bristol

Against Pakistan:

1st Test – Jul 30-Aug 03, Lord’s

2nd Test – Aug 07-11, Old Trafford

3rd Test – Aug 20-24, Trent Bridge

1st T20I – Aug 29, Headingley

2nd T20I – Aug 31, Cardiff

3rd T20I – Sep 02, Southampton

Against Ireland:

1st ODI – Sep 10, Trent Bridge

2nd ODI – Sep 12, Edgbaston

3rd ODI – Sep 15, The Oval