Anuj Uppal of Delhi halted the fine run of seasoned cueist Geet Sethi by snatching a 4-3 victory in a nail-biting semi-final of the of the third Masters National Snooker Championship in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Uppal managed to overcome the challenge from the versatile 58-year-old Sethi in an absorbing tussle which went on for close to four hours.

Sethi tried his best but couldn’t unsettle the Delhi cueist who managed to come out of every sticky situation and pot steadily to clinch a 78-43, 76-34, 03-76, 38-63, 61-17, 02-67, 89-11 verdict in his favour.

On an adjacent table, Rafat Habib of Railways continued his fine run to record a convincing 4-0 win against Maharashtra’s Cherag Ramakrishnan in the other semi-final.

Habib was fortunate to win the first frame as Ramakrishnan, who was leading 58-47, missed a simple pink. Habib grabbed the reprieve and potted the last two colours to snatch the frame.

Thereafter, Habib was in complete control as Ramakrishnan was unable to recover from that miss and the loss of the frame. The Tamil Nadu-based Habib closed out the match by coasting to a 60-58, 71-28, 55-26, 49-22 victory.

Earlier in the day, Habib sent defending champion Alok Kumar of ONGC packing by recording a stunning 4-2 victory. The Railway cueist was steady and compiled a break of 61 in third as he cruised to a 31-59, 64-27, 66-19, 49-55, 63-29, 60-17 victory.

Ramakrishnan enjoyed a good run against his state mate and arch-rival Sarang Shroff and went on to carve out a 4-2 victory in another last eight match.

Meanwhile, Sethi and Uppal scored contrasting wins in their quarter-final encounters.

The former national snooker champion Sethi maintained the winning momentum and eased past Karnatakas D Rajkumar by posting a 4-1 victory. On the side table, Uppal got the better of ONGC’s Dhruv Sitwala 4-3 in a match that went down to the wire.