I-League side Real Kashmir on Thursday headed to Mumbai for a two-week-long pre-season after bowing out of the Durand Cup football tournament in the semi-finals.

“The team has left for Mumbai for two-week pre-season training. We have not yet decided about our plan after the pre-season,” team co-owner Sandeep Chattoo told PTI.

The first week will be devoted to fitness and tactical training, after which they will play a few friendly matches.

Having played without any preparation because of the situation back home, Real Kashmir went down to Mohun Bagan 1-3 in the extra time to make a semifinal exit in the Durand Cup on Wednesday.

This was Real Kashmir’s first loss at the Saltlake Stadium, where they had beaten Mohun Bagan 2-1 en route to finishing third in their debut I-League last season last year.

“It’s been a very, very difficult journey. We trained twice in three months. We came here expecting to play three [league] games. We played one extra game [by reaching the semi-finals],” head coach David Robertson told reporters at the post-match news conference.

“I can’t fault anything with my team. We have got a team of winners. We look forward to our preseason in Mumbai now. We are a team of professional football players. They have been fantastic and played with heart and desire. It’s a huge asset for this team,” the Scot said.

“We go to Mumbai for two weeks because we have not had pre-season. We went there last season as well. We will do the same again. It’s been lucky for us.