Anuj Uppal of Delhi prevailed over seasoned pro Rafat Habib of Railways 5-3 to win the MIG Cricket Club organised 3rd Masters National Snooker Championship in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the final, the Delhi cueist Uppal showed better nerves and took his chances against Tamil Nadus Habib who was not at his usual best and was not really up to the challenge for a fight.

Uppal was steady and showed better consistency with his potting as he constructed two substantial breaks to run out a worthy winner.

He started with a run of 63 in the first and then signed off in grand fashion, compiling a break of 70 in the eighth to clinch a86-23, 52-77, 76-48, 01-76, 56-47, 64-42, 11-71 and 75-05 victory and win his maiden title.

Habib had just one good effort of 42 in the fourth frame.

Earlier, veteran cueist Geet Sethi of Gujarat showed his mastery as he came from behind to overcome Maharashtras Cherag Ramakrishnan by a 3-2 frame score in the best-of-5 frames third place deciding match.

Results:

Third place: Geet Sethi (Guj) beat Cherag Ramakrishnan (MAH) 3-2 (7-65, 71-61, 53-64, 91(84)-12, 65-41).

Final: Anuj Uppal (DEL) beat Rafat Habib (RLYS) 5-3 (86(63)-23, 52-77, 76-48, 01-76(42),56-47, 64-42, 11-71, 75 (70)-05).