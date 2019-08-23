Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri moved within striking distance of getting back his PGA Tour card as he turned in 3-under after the first nine in the opening round of the Albertsons Boise Open in Boise, USA.

Lahiri was Tied-5th three shots behind the current leader Tyler Duncan and Grayson Murray.

This tournament is the second of three events in the Korn Ferry Series finals.

Things, however, did not start well for Shubhankar Sharma, who was two-over after six holes.

While Lahiri is playing with the much touted Viktor Hovland and Cameron Percy, Sharma is playing with David Lipsky, former Asia No. 1 and Billy Kennerly.

Vying one of the 25 cards available from the three-event Finals, Lahiri’s Tied-7th place has already brought him close to the card. A decent finish this week would lock his Tour card and then he can improve his priority status when it comes to the Tour Championships next week.

“I have been playing well and last week at Nationwide Children things came together and it was nice to be in somewhat contention at one stage. That’s a feeling I have not had for sometime. So it was good. The work during the summer with my coach, Vijay (Divecha) is showing now and hopefully things are turning around,” he said.

Starting from the tenth, Lahiri birdied the 10th, 15th and 16th and the second nine, which is the front stretch of the Hillcrest Country Club. On the front nine, he birdied the sole Par-5 on 16th.