India on Friday clinched bronze in the compound junior men’s team event at the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships in Madrid by beating Colombia in the play-offs.

The trio of Sukhbeer Singh, Sangampreet Bisla and Sanjay Phadtare defeated Colombia’s Singh Mejia, Felipe Zuluage and Manuel Toro Vasquez with a score of 234-231.

The compound junior mixed team was assured of silver as well after beating Iran by 154-151. They will face Switzerland for a gold on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, 17-year-old Komalika Bari assured India of a silver after she reached the final in the recurve cadet section.

Bari will face Sonoda Waka of Japan in the fight for the gold on Sunday.