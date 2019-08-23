BWF Badminton World Championships, day 5 live updates: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth eye semifinal spots
Live updates from day five of the 2019 Worlds in Basel, Switzerland.
Live updates
4.34 pm: PV Sindhu has looked in great touch, Tai Tzu Ying looked shaky in the round of 16 yesterday... but make no mistake, the latter starts firm favourite. Here’s a look at the last 9 meetings between the two.
4.31 pm: It’s PV Sindhu time! (Kento Momota storms into the semifinals...)
4.27 pm: Kento Momota is on the verge of finishing off his quarterfinal match in no time. Sindhu is up next!
4.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to the coverage of the quarter-finals at the BWF Badminton World Championships! It’s quarter-finals day and PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth are one tantalising win away from ensuring a medal.
Two-time silver medallist Sindhu produced yet another commanding performance as she demolished Beiwen Zhang of United States in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in Basel on Thursday.
Sindhu won 21-14 21-6 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals match that lasted just 34 minutes. The fifth seeded Indian had lost to the ninth seeded American opponent in the Indian Open final last year.
Sindhu now face second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.
World No 19 Sai Praneeth, who had reached the finals at Swiss Open this year, took just 42 minutes to dispatch sixth seeded Anthony of Indonesia 21-19 21-13 to set up a another tough clash with another Indonesian Jonatan Christie, seeded fourth and the reigning Asian Games champion.